Germany’s Gabriel: give Italy, France, Portugal time to reduce budget debt

The Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and Vice Chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel presents the annual economy report 2017 in Berlin, Germany, 25 January 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 12:10 February 6, 2017
Updated 12:10 February 6, 2017

Germany’s Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on February 5 that European Union countries, such as Italy, France and Portugal, that are pursuing economic reforms should be given time to reduce their budget deficits.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Gabriel made the statement during an interview with the German broadcaster ARD.

“Europe must not, as has been the case so far, be divided further between north, south, east and west,” Gabriel said. “It makes no sense not to give the French a millimetre more room even though they are taking on a great defence burden in Mali.”

