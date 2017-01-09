Germany’s Gabriel critical of Merkel’s austerity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s insistence on austerity in the euro zone has left Europe more divided than ever and a break-up of the European Union is no longer inconceivable.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, whose Social Democrats (SPD) are junior partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s conservatives in her ruling grand coalition, has warned that his country’s insistence on austerity in the euro zone has divided Europe.

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, he said: “I once asked the chancellor, what would be more costly for Germany: for France to be allowed to have half a percentage point more deficit, or for Marine Le Pen to become president?” he said, referring to the leader of the far-right National Front. Until today, she still owes me an answer.”

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Gabriel’s SPD favours a greater focus on investment while Merkel’s conservatives put more emphasis on fiscal discipline as a foundation for economic prosperity.

As previously reported, the SPD is expected to choose Gabriel, their long-standing chairman who is also economy minister, to run against Merkel for chancellor in September’s federal election.