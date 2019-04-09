Germany’s exports continue to slide

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German exports and imports fell more than expected in February, according to data released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office.

In the world’s fourth-largest economy one in five jobs depends on exports. Anger over Brexit and an economic slowdown in China are driving demand for German goods down by 1.3%. Imports fell by 1.6%. far more than a previous Reuters poll of economists which had forecast that the decline would amount to between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Germany is experiencing its 10th year of sustained growth but narrowly avoided negative growth in the last quarter of 2018.