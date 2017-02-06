Germany’s centre-left closing on Merkel’s lead in polls

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s Social Democratic Party has recorded its biggest jump in popularity in over four years, while the lead in voter support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s conservative alliance over the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) has dropped to a multi-year low of four percentage points.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the SPD, which a week ago appointed Martin Schulz as leader, scored 29% in the survey published in newspaper Bild am Sonntag. This is a six-point jump that Bild said was the biggest pollster Emnid had ever recorded for the party.

However, support for Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, fell four points to 33% – cutting the gap between the two blocs to its narrowest in records compiled by poll tracker wahlrecht.de going back to September 2013.

“Martin Schulz is managing above all to win back former SPD voters and to appeal to them emotionally,” Emnid’s Torsten Schneider-Haase said, adding: “Such a strong shift in party preferences within a week is a one-off.”

The SPD appointed Schulz, a former European Parliament president, as leader, replacing Sigmar Gabriel who said he was standing aside to boost the party’s chances.

According to Reuters, the move has re-energised the SPD, junior partner in Merkel’s “grand coalition”, ahead of September’s federal election.

Schulz has vowed to unseat Merkel with a campaign aimed at overcoming “deep divisions” that he says have fuelled populism in Germany in recent years.

Schulz has called for higher wage increases for workers, described US President Donald Trump‘s policies as “un-American” and warned against lifting sanctions imposed against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted that Merkel has highlighted her party’s common ground with its Bavarian ally as the parties plot a course for the upcoming election.

Bavarian state Premier Horst Seehofer played down differences between his Christian Social Union (CSU) and Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) as the two met in Munich on February 5.

“Victory always comes where unity prevails,” Seehofer said ahead of what German media billed as “peace talks” between the two conservative, centre-right parties leaders.

In a bid to hold on to power come September, the CDU and CSU will carve out a campaign strategy emphasizing domestic and international security and cohesion within German society, according to DW.

On February 6, the CDU and CSU heads are scheduled to meet with the SPD counterparts in Munich to discuss Germany’s asylum laws. The three parties currently form a grand coalition federal government led by Merkel.