NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – During a working visit to Berlin, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi met with Germany’s Federal Minister of Economics and Energy Peter Altmayer, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said on 29 January.

“The ministers discussed issues of expanding cooperation. Mukhtar Tleuberdy called on German businessmen to invest in Kazakhstan and told a number of preferences and favourable conditions that increase the investment attractiveness of the Kazakhstan market and significantly expand opportunities for mutually beneficial activities,” the press service said.

Altmayer confirmed his readiness to visit Nur-Sultan to participate in the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June this year.

Germany is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union, relations with which have a high strategic priority. Kazakhstan accounts for 86% of the total trade between Germany and Central Asia. About 900 German companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan.