Germany’s AfD meet in Moscow

Frauke Petry, the co-chair of Germany’s far-right AfD party, met with high-level Russian politicians in Moscow.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Petry’s office said she travelled to Russia to discuss cooperation between the countries’ regional assemblies.

Petry also met “on the sidelines” with Duma speaker and Putin confidant Vyacheslav Volodin as well as deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoy.

Volodin, President Vladmir Putin‘s former chief of staff, is widely seen as one of Russia’s most influential officials, helping direct parliament’s work and engineering elections, according to DW.

Tolstoy is well known for hosting a number of political talk shows on Russia’s state-owned Channel One.

In a statement, the Duma said the delegation travelled to Russia at the invitation of Moscow.

“During the meeting they discussed issues of cooperation between regional parliaments, inter-party cooperation, as well as the development of contacts for youth organisations,” the Duma statement said.

According to the Duma, the meeting was attended by Tolstoy, the vice speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament Vladimir Zhirinovsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, and Paul Zavalny, the chairman of the State Duma Energy Committee and the coordinator of the parliamentary group for relations with the Parliament of Germany.

While Petry’s office did not confirm who else took part in the delegation her travel information (seen by German press agency dpa) showed Julian Flak, chair of the AfD’s “Bundeskonvent,” an executive committee dealing with organizational, policy and financial strategy, also went to Moscow.

According to DW, a leaked report by Germany’s secret services into potential Russian subversion of Germany’s democracy found little evidence that the Kremlin was directly trying to manipulate the country’s public opinion. But the report suggested that indirect methods may be at work finding “possible Russian influence attempts” being made towards the AfD.