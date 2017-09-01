Germany to veto EU-Turkey Customs Union review

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany will veto the update of Turkey’s Customs Union with the European Union, daily Hürriyet reports.

That was one of the main subjects discussed between the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday.

Signed in 1995, the Customs Union between Turkey and the EU covers industrial goods but not agriculture, services, or public procurement. In December 2016, the European Commission asked the European Council to authorize the review of the Customs Union regime with a view to update and widen its scope.

The German Chancellor had hinted Germany’s position on Tuesday, commenting that Turkey should not expect there would be any progress on trade relations if rule of law was not guaranteed. “I do not see a mandate to expand the Customs Union in the current circumstances,” the German Chancellor said.

In July Germany issued a travel warning for citizens and business traveling to Turkey, warning that the country was not entirely safe. Turkey has arrested 22 German citizens over the last year, without allowing them consular access. Among those arrested is Die Welt’s correspondent in Turkey, Deniz Yücel, who is in jail pending trial on allegations of “terrorist propaganda” and “inciting violence.”

The German government demands the release of all German citizens.