Is Germany tries out a Jamaica coalition?

The state of Schleswig-Holstein has settled on a new government coalition between the Christian Democrats (CDU), the Greens, and the Liberals (FDP), in what may be a rehearsal for national politics.

The black-green-yellow or “Jamaica coalition” between the three parties announced on Wednesday secured a narrow majority of 42 votes in the 72-seat regional assembly (Lander) on Wednesday. The regional premier, Daniel Günther, appears to have lost two members of the coalition during the vote.

The three-way framing of the coalition is unprecedented, although there is a decades tradition of cooperation between the CDU and FDP.

The first effect of the Jamaica coalition is that it will complicate traditional voting patterns in the Bundesrat, that is, the Germany’s Lower House of Representatives with representatives from its 16 states.

The second is speculation over a national Jamaica coalition that may result from the September 24 elections at a federal level.