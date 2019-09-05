The German government joins Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, and Malta in recognizing the need to phase out glyphosate-based weed killers by 2023.

The decision announced on Wednesday is a major blow to the German chemical giant Bayer. Berlin adds to the reputational damage incurred by the Bayer chemicals giant, which took over Monsanto in 2018 for €54bn and has since seen its stock value tumble.

The German company is already exposed to multi-billion-dollar litigation costs in the US: one of Monsanto’s best-selling products is the weed killer Roundup, widely used since the 1970s, which popularized glyphosates. A 2015 World Health Organization report linked glyphosates to cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The agent is also linked to the decline of pollinating insects, such as bees and butterflies.

Bayer issued a statement on Wednesday expressing its disagreement with the German government.

“Such a ban would ignore the overwhelming scientific assessments of competent authorities around the world that have determined for more than 40 years that glyphosate can be used safely,” Bayer said.

But both the policy and the scientific consensus are changing.

The European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution in October 2017 that calls for a glyphosate ban by 2022; the European Commission extended the glyphosate license for five years, providing scope for different policy reactions. While eight EU member states opted to ban the agent effective immediately, Germany, the Czech Republic and France are taking a more gradual approach.

France voted in 2017 to extend the glyphosate license, in line with European Commission demands, but 20 mayors in France have defied the national decision and banned the weed killer effective immediately. Germany is joining the consensus.

Bayer is not the only German company concerned by this decision: the BASF consortium also produces a glyphosate-based weed killer under license.

Germany is now committed to pursuing a so-called “systematic reduction strategy,” banning the use of glyphosates initially in domestic gardens and allotments, as well as the edge of farmers’ fields.