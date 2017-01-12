Germany sees refugee flow reduced by two thirds in 2016

Migrants wait to board a train to Germany at the Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, 01 September 2015. Hundreds of refugees stranded in Budapest boarded trains to Western Europe on 31 August 2015, as police in Hungary, Austria and Germany made clear that they would not or could not stop the inflow.

Germany went from 890,000 asylum seekers in 2015 to 280,000 in 2016, the Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Interior Minister, Thomas de Maiziere, added to the picture that the number of asylum seekers that were deported or left voluntarily in 2016 was 85,000: 55,000 were repatriated voluntarily and 25,000 were forcibly deported.

The dramatic decrease in the flow is attributed primarily to the EU-Turkey agreement, which stopped the inflow of migrants and refugees via Greece and the Balkans. The biggest number of applications continues to be from Syria (36%), followed by Afghans, Iraqis, and then Albanians, Iranians, and Eritreans.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has been severely criticized for ordering the processing of asylum seekers on the merit of their entitlement to international protection rather than setting a ceiling. She has now pledged a “national effort” to deport those not entitled to residence.

Chancellor Merkel needs to please her allies before she appeases her enemies. The numbers released by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday is close to the 200,000 asylum seekers. Coincidentally, CSU leader, Horst Seehofer, has in the past demanded setting a 200,000 annual cap on asylum seekers accepted in Germany.

In the meantime, tens of thousands asylum applications must be processed and refugees must be integrated into the labour market, as well as socially. Of course, it is also of paramount political significance to retain the agreement between Ankara and Brussels.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere takes a question from media as he presents the 2015 police crime statistics and 2015 politially-motivated crimes at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany, 23 May 2016. According to the statistics report, politically EPA/KAY NIETFELD

