Germany seals deal with Egypt to stem migrant flow

Germany announced on August 28 that it has reached a deal with Egypt that could help stem the flow migrants to the European Union powerhouse.

“Under this agreement, there are a number of measures for political and economic support so that a better climate and better living conditions can be achieved for refugees in Egypt,” Steffan Seibert, who serves as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“Together, we will set up a centre for jobs, migration and reintegration”, he added. This centre would be in Egypt, a transit country for migrants striving to reach Europe.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the arrival in Germany of a million refugees over the last two years, mainly from Syria and Iraq, opened deep rifts in Merkel’s conservative party and is becoming a campaign theme ahead of the September 24 national election.

The European Union has already sealed a migrants deal with Turkey to stem the flow from the Middle East and her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the Egypt deal would “fight illegal immigration and the criminal smuggling of people”.

In a recent newspaper interview, Merkel said she has no regrets about her 2015 decision to open Germany’s borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees and added she will not be deterred from campaigning by angry hecklers.

Seeking a fourth term, Merkel has had to contend with loud and sustained heckling on her campaign trail from demonstrators strongly opposed to her refugee policies, reported Reuters.