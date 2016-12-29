Germany mulls tougher security measures after Christmas market attack

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to introduce new laws, if needed, in order to prevent attacks like the one at the Christmas market in Berlin in which 12 people were killed.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the suspected perpetrator, 24-year old Tunisian Anis Amri, was an asylum seeker who had escaped deportation after his application was rejected. He was shot dead by Italian police on December 23.

In response to the attack, Merkel’s conservative allies in the state of Bavaria, the CSU, called for greater powers for the police and intelligence agencies and improved data exchange between them.

“We need new grounds to arrest dangerous people,” they said in a paper seen by Reuters entitled ‘Security for our Freedom’, which they will discuss at a party gathering in January.

The paper says intelligence agencies should be able to monitor individuals as young as 14 to avoid radicalisation, and calls for greater powers of detention for people due to be deported. Some 550 people are registered with German security services as potentially violent.

A deputy leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), the junior partner in Merkel’s governing coalition and which is traditionally more reticent on security issues, also demanded detention before deportation for some failed asylum seekers.

“We must make sure dangerous people have no opportunity to disappear,” Ralf Stegner told Die Welt daily. “Anybody who puts general security at risk must not be allowed to be at large.”

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted that 60% of Germans want more video surveillance in public spaces. This is according to a new YouGov poll published on December 25.

Three-quarters of Germans polled also backed the idea of having larger police forces.

The YouGov survey for the German news agency dpa was carried out days after Amri ploughed a truck into a Christmas market at Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

According to DW, half of Germans polled in the YouGov survey also called for involvement of the military (Bundeswehr) in the event of terrorist attacks.