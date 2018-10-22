Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz want to end the global race to the bottom on corporate taxation, Welt am Sonntag.

Germany’s main focus is tax avoidance. Jointly with France, Scholz is planning for an international pushback on tax avoidance, aiming particularly against US-based behemoths, including Amazon, Apple, and Google.

The problem with the EU’s tax model is that such companies pay tax in the countries were they register rather than where economic activity takes place. This status quo favours low-tax destinations, including Ireland but also the Netherlands, were intellectual rights dividends are tax-free. Meanwhile, France, Italy, Germany and the UK lose millions.

Scholz is calling for an end to “unfair” tax competition.

According to Handelsblatt, Germany is working together with France to push for a framework agreement that would engage all developed economies. The focus is the consent of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD).

Belin will now be joining the European Commission in pushing for harmonization of tax rates across Europe, combined with measures to avoid moving money to tax heavens. “We need a worldwide minimum tax level that no state may go below,” Scholz told Welt am Sonntag.

The German interview of finance confirms a leak to the BBC by European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on the sidelines of an IMF conference in Indonesia. It is now clear that the European Commission is also pushing for a system that will move from a system based on corporate residence to taxing economic activity, irrespectively of where the company is located.

According to the European Economic Affairs Commissioner, the Commission is planning for an EU-wide taxation initiative before January, when the political agenda will be dominated by Brexit (March) and the European Elections (May).

Introducing this law would require EU member state consensus.

Germany and France are pushing for resolute action, but Ireland, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland are raising objections. These objections are also likely to be raised in the OECD context.

The European Commission is proposing a 3% tax on the revenues of internet companies with global revenues above €750m. This would ensure additional revenue for the EU without completely eroding the concept of tax competition.