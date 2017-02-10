Germany and Italy speed up deportations

AXEL HEIMKEN
Chairs and tables in the playroom of a newly operational facility in which persons who have been denied the right to remain in Germany are to be detained before being deported in Hamburg, Germany, 21 October 2016.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:53 February 10, 2017
Updated 12:53 February 10, 2017

Germany and Italy speed up deportations

Germany and Italy are accelerating deportations.

Germany

From the 280,000 asylum seekers that arrived in Germany in 2016, 80,000 were deported, of whom 54,000 voluntarily, AFP reports. The success of voluntary returns is owed in part to a government program that gives a €1,200 sum to each asylum seekers that returns home voluntarily.

The campaign is also beneficial to Chancellor Merkel, who is heading to the polls with a 16 point programme to deport refugees, hoping this will contain the surge of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Merkel’s primary opponent, Martin Schulz, is now criticizing the policy of deportations, especially to unsafe countries like Afghanistan. According to Der Spiegel, states ruled by SPD have been resisting the policy.

Italy

Meanwhile, Italy’s Social Democratic government is said to follow with migrant deportations Interior Minister Marco Minniti said on Wednesday.

In 2016, Italy received a record 181,000 boat migrants from Libya, of which only 4,000 were deported. That is despite the fact that Italy rejected approximately 60% of the 124,00 first-instance asylum requests.

Addressing the Italian parliament, Minniti said that he would speed up the process of deportations for those not entitled to international protection. That will be achieved by increasing temporary detention centers from four to six.

Demonstration against planned deportations at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, 14 December 2016. According to NGO Pro Asyl and media coverage, 50 Afghans will be deported on Wednesday evening 14 December, with a charter flight from Frankfurt to Kabul, Afghanistan. The Federal police and the airport operator Fraport refuse to give information of any kind, redirecting towards the Federal Ministry of the Interior. EPA/SUSANN PRAUTSCH

Demonstration against planned deportations at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, 14 December 2016. According to NGO Pro Asyl and media coverage, 50 Afghans will be deported on Wednesday evening 14 December, with a charter flight from Frankfurt to Kabul, Afghanistan. The Federal police and the airport operator Fraport refuse to give information of any kind, redirecting towards the Federal Ministry of the Interior. EPA/SUSANN PRAUTSCH

