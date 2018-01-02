Germany to implement law of editorial responsibility for Social Media

The logo of the messaging application WhatsApp (C) is pictured on a smartphone screen with the Facebook (top L) app logo in Taipei, Taiwan, 26 September 2017 EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Published 12:10 January 2, 2018
Updated 12:10 January 2, 2018

Germany will enforce a law that imposing editorial demands on social media platforms, demanding a swift reaction to hate speech and, more controversially, fake news.

The law has been criticized as encouraging censorship.

The companies will also be forced to introduce an official complaint structure, obliging platforms to monitor their content and improve their real-time reporting protocols.

Platforms failing to react within 24-hours face €50 million fines. The challenge to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, Tumblr, VK, Vimeo, Flickr and the like are facing a major technological challenge which could come with significant costs.

The law adopted in June 2017, went into force in October 2017 and will be enforced from January 2018. The new law implies hiring hundreds of more employees.

