Germany freezes arms sales to Saudi Arabia

While addressing members of the ruling Christian Democratic Party, German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of Saudi-born Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and announced that Germany would halt weapons exports to Saudi Arabia as a result of Khashoggi’s murder.

Germany was due to deliver €416 million worth of weapon systems Saudi Arabia, its second biggest client for arms after Algeria, in 2018. German authorities have not clarified whether deliveries on sales made in previous years will proceed as scheduled but remains in-line with Berlin’s earlier decision not to continue to provide weapons to countries involved in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which includes Saudi Arabia.

Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, all of whom have said they will continue to provide weapons to the Kingdom, despite Khashoggi killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 5.