Germany moved on Friday to enforce two decrees that will allow descendants of refugees fleeing Nazi Germany, mainly Jews, to reclaim citizenship.

Applications for German citizenship spiked after the British 2016 EU membership referendum. The UK is home to thousands of Jews who sought refuge from Nazi persecution between 1933 and 1945. Approximately 1,500 applicants have sought German citizenship from 2017 to 2018, compared to just 45 in 2015. However, there have been rejections.

There are an estimated 100 survivors of that period from the UK, the US, Canada, and elsewhere whose application has been rejected. They are almost all Jews. Often, rejections are justified on the basis that it was their mother rather than their father that was German: until 1953, German citizenship could only be passed on through the paternal line.

According to the German Minister of Interior, Horst Seehofer, Germany is ready to live up to its historical responsibilities, in line with the German constitution.

Article 116 (2) of Germany’s Basic Law states that citizens that were deprived of their citizenship during the Nazi period on political, racial or religious grounds can have their legal rights restored. The law now will grant applicants the right to citizenship irrespectively of whether their mother or their father that was German, provided they were born prior to 1953.