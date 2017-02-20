Germany to deport rejected asylum-seekers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Unprecedented numbers of rejected asylum applicants will be deported from Germany in the coming months, according to Peter Altmaier, who heads the Chancellor’s Office and the government’s coordinator on refugee affairs.

In an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper, Altmaier said: “Last year, 80,000 people whose applications for asylum were rejected returned to their countries of origin. That was a record, and the numbers will continue to rise. In 2016, some 700,000 applications for asylum were made, and almost 300,000 were rejected. We want to deport these people swiftly. Otherwise it hurts the credibility of our country and its laws.”

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, it is no accident that Altmaier chose to begin such a prominent interview with a discussion of deportations. 2017 is a general-election year, and Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s welcoming policy toward refugees has hurt her popularity and that of her Christian Democratic Union with its conservative electoral base. Part of the CDU’s electoral strategy is to argue that Merkel’s relatively open-door stance is a thing of the past.

“2015 was the year of humanitarian help for people in desperate situations,” Altmaier told Bild. “In 2016 we dramatically reduced the numbers of refugees and laid the groundwork for the integration of those to whom asylum was granted. Now the focus is on getting those who don’t have a right to protection to leave.”

According to DW, many of those denied the right to remain in Germany won’t leave unless deported. But the German constitution, as well as international law, forbids sending them back to places where they are in danger. This means the government needs to show that countries of origin are safe enough to proceed in good conscience.

According to available data, three-quarters of asylum applicants in 2016 came from Syria, Afghanistan or Iraq, and 96% of applicants from Syria were deemed in need of protection in 2015. In contrast, according to German government figures, the largest numbers of people deported in the first half of 2016 were sent back to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia. They are all officially considered “safe countries of origin”, and less than 1% of people applying for asylum from there were found to be in need of protection in 2015.

Meanwhile, the federal government faces opposition from the more left-wing of Germany’s 16 local states, which are ultimately responsible for carrying out deportations. North Rhine-Westphalia, governed by coalition of Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, will reportedly not participate in an allegedly imminent group deportation of rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan. Last week, the state of Schleswig-Holstein imposed a three-month moratorium on sending people back to Afghanistan.

According to DW, advocacy groups are outraged that the European Union and Afghanistan signed a deal on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in which Kabul pledged to assist EU countries with deportations while Brussels promised to provide around €1.2bn in aid annually until 2020.

“It’s very cynical that at a supposed security conference, contrary to all the facts, an area of war and crisis is declared safe,” said

In a statement, Günter Burckhardt, the chief executive of the advocacy group Pro Asyl, said: “Trading money and military support for taking back refugees is an immoral bit of horse-trading that puts the lives of people seeking protection at risk.”