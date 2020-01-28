Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas said that the United Nations should pass a resolution sanctioning any country that breaks the arms embargo on Libya.

“No one thought there would be a quick solution”, Maas said during a meeting in Berlin aiming to mediate a ceasefire between the two rival governments in the country.

Earlier this month, foreign ministers decided to revive EU’s surveillance mission along the Libyan Mediterranean coast, called Operation Sophia, aiming to enforce a potential ceasefire and a UN arms embargo in the country. However, the agreed embargo is already failing.

Maas said that the UN Security Council should agree “this would not remain without consequences “. He added: “All of us who sat at the table in Berlin and agreed the conclusions will take responsibility for that”.

Libya is divided in two rival governments. Its UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), who is backed by Turkey, is in conflict with Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by Russia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Haftar rejected the ceasefire. His forces recently advanced 120 kilometers east of Misrata city and seized the town of Abugrein, which was under the control of the GNA, whose seat is in the capital, Tripoli.

Recently, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that Libya’s civil war has become a playground for foreign forces in North Africa and threatens to spill over into the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.