Germany brings back its gold

Three years ahead of schedule, Germany’s Bundesbank is set to unite half of the country’s gold reserves in its Frankfurt vaults by the end of 2017.

As reported by Bloomberg, the central bank transferred 216 tonnes of the precious metal to Frankfurt in 2016, including 111 tonnes from New York and 105 tonnes from Paris, the institution said on February 9.

This completes its planned relocation of a total of 300 tonnes of gold from the US Federal Reserve Bank. The remaining 91 tonnes stored at the Bank of France will be brought over later this year, the Bundesbank said.

The project was started in 2013 with the idea to repatriate 674 tonnes of gold by 2020 in order to restore public confidence in the safety of Germany’s reserves and address concerns they might not exist, reported Bloomberg.

At the end of 2016, the Bundesbank held 3,378 tonnes, worth about $134bn at current prices. That’s some 4% of last year’s gross domestic product.

The cost of the gold transfer has so far amounted to about €6.9m, with another €500,000 allocated to repatriate the remaining reserves.

“The transfers were carried out without any disruptions or irregularities,” said Carl-Ludwig Thiele, a member of the Bundesbank’s Executive Board.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted that until the collapse of the Soviet Union, Germany had kept most of its gold reserves of well over 3,000 tonnes outside the country for fear they might fall into the hands of the Soviets in the event of a war.

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2010 sovereign debt crisis in Europe, another scare emerged that there might be less gold in the foreign vaults than claimed because it had been tinkered with, or that Germany might not be able to retrieve it.