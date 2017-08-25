Germany brings back its gold

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Three years ahead of schedule, Germany has brought back all of its gold kept in reserves in Paris and some from the United States.

Germany’s central bank board (Bundesbank) member Carl-Ludwig Thiele told journalists that some 374 tonnes of the metal, 11% of German stock, left the vaults at the Banque de France, or Bank of France, while 300 tonnes have been removed from the Federal Reserve in New York to the Bundesbank vaults in Frankfurt.

As reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the secret shipments were finished far ahead of the 2020 deadline at a cost of some €7.7m, bringing the share of German gold stored at home to 50%.

Shipments have been underway since a 2013 board decision to return the precious ingots home.

Germany began securing its reserves abroad during the Cold War, when the Bundesbank preferred to keep most of its gold safe from the prospect of a sudden Soviet invasion.

New York was a favoured location as home of the world’s most vital currency, the US dollar, while London’s deep gold market could allow the metal to be quickly converted into cash in an emergency.

Meanwhile, the share of the cache in France was built up during the decades of Germany’s post-World War II “economic miracle”, as the Bundesbank converted the country’s trade surpluses with its neighbour into gold stored in the Parisian vaults of the Banque de France.

According to AFP, it was at the height of the eurozone crisis in 2012 that eurosceptic voices began pressing for an audit of the precious metal kept abroad, in case it might have been tampered with, lent out or sold off.

The Bundesbank responded to the calls for greater transparency by bringing a larger share home.