Germany arrests man planning truck-bomb attack

A 38-years old Syrian migrant from Raqqa was arrested on Monday in Saarbrucken, Germany, on charges of planning to drive a truck-bomb into a crowd.

Raqqa is the Islamic State stronghold in Syria.

The police discovered the man was in touch with IS in Syria, seeking funds to buy two trucks, load them with 400-500kg of explosives, and drive them into a crowd.

The man admits to seeking €180,000 from IS, but claims he intended to use the money to support his family back in Syria. He says he was only trying “to fool” the jihadist group, Prosecutor Christoph Rebmann told the press on Monday.

The man captured near the French border used his cell phone to make contact. He has been in Germany since December 2014, arriving in Germany before the big wave of asylum seekers in September 2015.

The arrest comes in the aftermath of a similar attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19 in Berlin.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has argued in a Frankfurter Allgemeine article that failed asylum seekers regarded dangerous should be detained until they can be deported.