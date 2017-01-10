Germany arrests fewer human traffickers in 2016

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Fewer human traffickers were arrested in Germany in 2016 compared to the previous year, according to data compiled by the country’s interior ministry.

Citing figures from Germany’s Interior Ministry, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported that up until the end of November 2016, 906 people had been detained by Germany’s Federal Police, compared to 3,370 traffickers for all of 2015.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the huge decrease in arrests was due to countries closing off the so-called Balkan route, one of the major passages previously used by people travelling from Turkey to Europe.

According to Frontex, the European Union’s agency to manage the cooperation among national border guards, some 764,038 migrants made an illegal border crossing via the Balkan route in 2016, compared to 122,557 between January and November in 2015.

DW reported that border closures by Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, and Macedonia may also have played a role, while in April the EU-Turkey refugee agreement, in which Turkey pledged to take back migrants from Greece if they were not granted asylum in exchange for billions of euros in aid and the eventual right to visa-free travel for Turks visiting the EU, also came into effect.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said of the Turkey agreement: “It has allowed us to destroy the human traffickers’ business model.”

Meanwhile, the interior ministry data show that most of the suspected human traffickers detained by German authorities came from Syria with 72 arrests. Another 70 came from Poland, 57 from both Germany and Iraq, followed by 53 Russians.

Germany’s southern border to Austria is the country’s main hotspot for human trafficking, while the Belgian border has also proved to be popular among traffickers.