Germany and France begin joint UN Security Council Presidency

Germany and France are set to take over the Presidency of the UN Security Council in what the two countries are calling “a joint presidency”, which is partially attributed to the fact that Germany was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2019-20 term.

Each member chairs the UN Security Council for a month. France held the position in March and now with Germany taking over for April, the two countries fulfilled their “twinning arrangement” – a largely symbolic move that aims to show their common standing as the core central players of the EU.

The common agenda of the dual presidency is a focus on crisis-prevention in Africa, small arms trade in the Balkans, and spearheading a campaign against sexual violence in conflict zones. In April, Germany will chair a Security Council meeting that will focus on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

France and Germany also coordinated closely with the other EU members of the Security Council, including the UK, Belgium and Poland, regarding issues tied to defence and multilateral cooperation frameworks.

Several countries are vying to become permanent seat on the UN Security Council. including Germany, Japan, Brazil, and India.

The current structure of the security council is largely a consequence of World War II. Since the early 2000s, however, support for Germany to become a permanent member of the Security Council has been steadily growing. Germany is the third largest contributor to the UN budget, after the United States, and Japan and the biggest provider of troops within the UN framework.