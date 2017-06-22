German women do twice the work for half the pension

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Women in Germany work 50% but get half the pension of a man, according to a parliamentary progress report published on Wednesday.

Family Minister Katarina Barley, a member of the junior coalition partner SPD, told the public broadcaster ZDF that “there is still a lot to do.”

While promising renewed focus on gender equality ahead of the September legislative elections, Barley noted that the introduction of a minimum wage in Germany was particularly beneficial to women, who tend to be overrepresented in low-paying jobs. She also noted the benefits of introducing subsidized parental leave to look after newborns, which in practice only women take.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the parliamentary study finds that the pay gap is largely responsible for the pension gap. And the gender pay gap is mostly due to the mostly unpaid care work carried out by women for young and elderly family members. Consequently, wives, daughters, and daughters-in-law often have a workload one-and-a-half times greater than that of men, while being paid 21% less.

Barley told the public broadcaster that one of the main answers to this complex challenge is the professionalization of social care.