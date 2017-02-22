German stocks to survive a Le Pen win

Published 11:06 February 22, 2017
German stocks to survive a Le Pen win

By Beata Stur

A win by the French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in May would not hurt Germany’s stocks, according to JPMorgan strategists.

“We believe that German equities will be a relative safe haven with euro zone into the election if uncertainty remains, and a clear winner in the case of a Le Pen win,” JPMorgan's analysts said in a note. “German stocks strongly outperformed the rest of the region during the sovereign crisis of '11, when the euro collapsed and peripheral spreads...

