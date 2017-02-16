German soldiers abuse female recruits

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Female recruits at a southern German army base were forced to strip down and go through cruel hazing rituals.

A new report by the German defence ministry details the harassment at the Staufer barracks in Pfullendorf, which serves as a special operations training centre for the Bundeswehr, Germany’s army.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the ministry’s report recounts the humiliating steps a female trainee had to go through as part of a sadistic “entrance exam.” Nicole E said she was forced by her superiors to pole-dance in the common room of the barracks. In addition to the pole, the lounge also had a bar stocked with hard liquor.

further reported that the training supervisors forced soldier trainees to completely undress in the lecture hall and then proceeded to pat down the women, touching their breasts and their genital area. The instructors took photos of every step, claiming they could be useful for “training purposes”.

Gisela Manderla, a representative for the governing CDU on the Bundestag defence committee, said it was important to acknowledge that the participating men were to blame for the mistreatment of the female soldiers and not the women themselves.

“The problem lies with the men, not the women,” Manderla told DW.

In a similar vein, Gabi Weber, representing the CDU’s coalition partner SPD on the defence committee, told DW: “It’s the men who have to change. The Bundeswehr needs to put a lot more emphasis on education and coaching so that in the long run, a different leadership culture is established.”

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has sharply condemned the actions of supervisors and common soldiers at the Staufer base. “The actions in Pfullendorf are repulsive and abominable,” she said.