German regulator echoes Commission’s concerns about Alstom-Siemens merger

Germany’s antitrust authority has echoed the European Commission’s concerns about a planned merger between the rail operations of Siemens and Alstom.

The Commission is due to rule by February 18 on whether to approve the merger, but will first meet on January 15 to discuss the details of the potential merger and how it would affect the future of many high-value manufacturing sectors in Europe.

The merger is expected to create a major supplier of high-speed trains to operators in the EU, including Eurostar, in order to compete with China’s state-owned CRRC and Canada’s Bombardier. Alstom has offered to sell its Pendolino urban transport business to appease concerns of market domination. However, the challenge of the merger is mostly on the basis of undue consolidation in the very-high-speed train market.

The Commission’s ruling will be a test for the EU executive’s idea of creating large European companies in the mould of aerospace giant, Airbus.

The French government stands firmly behind the Siemens-Alstom merger, despite raising some objections about the Fincantieri-STX France merger. Brussels, however, is likely to veto the merger as the EU’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is said to be unconvinced that Chinese competition is undermining European manufacturing in Europe.

The CRRC has yet to bid for a major contract in Europe and its sales outside China only made 9% of its revenues in 2015, according to Reuters.