German police arrests Anis Amri alleged accomplice

DECEMBERBERND VON JUTRCZENKA
Workers secure a truck to a recovery vehicle (L) at the scene where the truck crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, in Berlin, Germany 20 December 2016. According to the police, at least 12 people were killed and at least 48 were injured after a truck ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. Authorities are investigating the incident as a 'possible terrorist attack,' media reported.

Published 15:10 December 28, 2016
Updated 10:51 December 29, 2016

The investigation now focuses on his logistical support network

German police arrested a 40-year-old suspected accomplice to the Christmas market attack in Berlin on December 19.

The attack had a toll of 12 people while injuring 48. There would have been more victims if it were not for the truck’s automatic brake system the BBC reports.

The suspect is a 40-year old Tunisian was arrested on Wednesday in the southern Berlin district of Tempelhof, DW reports.

Apparently, there were also arrests in Tunisia.

Investigators followed a lead from the primary assailant, Anis Amri, and searched the suspect’s home and business. Anis Amri was under surveillance, which begs questions on security protocols that allowed him to operate.

Amri was killed by Italian police during a shootout in Milan last Friday, December 23; he had spent time in an Italian prison between 2011 and 2015.

Following his death authorities have focused on his support network.

The arrest of the accomplice came nine days after the attack in Berlin, where twelve people died and 48 were wounded. The so-called Islamic State (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Dutch public broadcaster (NOS) revealed on Wednesday that Anis Amri escaped Germany and made his way to Italy through the Netherlands. According to the Italian press, he traveled to Milan via Amsterdam. His travel through the Netherlands was established via an unused sim card discovered in his rucksack.

From Amsterdam, he traveled by bus and train to Lyon according to French media.

epa05684720 An undated handout composite photo made available by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on 21 December 2016 shows suspect Anis Amri who is searched for in connection to the 19 December Berlin attacks. A manhunt for the truck driver is underway after an initial suspect had to be released after he was cleared of the suspicion. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck on 19 December drove into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack. EPA/BKA / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout composite photo made available by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on 21 December 2016 shows suspect Anis Amri that police released in a manhunt for the primary suspect of the 19 December Berlin attack. EPA/BKA / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

