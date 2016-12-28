German police arrests Anis Amri alleged accomplice

The investigation now focuses on his logistical support network

German police arrested a 40-year-old suspected accomplice to the Christmas market attack in Berlin on December 19.

The attack had a toll of 12 people while injuring 48. There would have been more victims if it were not for the truck’s automatic brake system the BBC reports.

The suspect is a 40-year old Tunisian was arrested on Wednesday in the southern Berlin district of Tempelhof, DW reports.

Apparently, there were also arrests in Tunisia.

Investigators followed a lead from the primary assailant, Anis Amri, and searched the suspect’s home and business. Anis Amri was under surveillance, which begs questions on security protocols that allowed him to operate.

Amri was killed by Italian police during a shootout in Milan last Friday, December 23; he had spent time in an Italian prison between 2011 and 2015.

Following his death authorities have focused on his support network.

The arrest of the accomplice came nine days after the attack in Berlin, where twelve people died and 48 were wounded. The so-called Islamic State (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Dutch public broadcaster (NOS) revealed on Wednesday that Anis Amri escaped Germany and made his way to Italy through the Netherlands. According to the Italian press, he traveled to Milan via Amsterdam. His travel through the Netherlands was established via an unused sim card discovered in his rucksack.

From Amsterdam, he traveled by bus and train to Lyon according to French media.