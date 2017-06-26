German parliament annuls anti-gay convictions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Thousands of criminal convictions under Germany’s former anti-gay law were officially annulled by the country’s parliament on June 22.

As many as 50,000 men had been convicted since World War Two. Those convicted and who are still alive will be compensated.

As reported by the United Press International (UPI), Germany will send €3,000 to roughly 5,000 men – and another €1,500 for each year they spent in prison.

“This has been a very, very long fight for the rehabilitation of gay men who were convicted in this democratic German state – not in the National Socialist state, but in the democratic German state,” Axel Hochrein, a board member of the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany, told the New York Times.

According to CNN, however, Hochrein’s organisation has said Germany’s level of compensation is not enough.

Newsweek quoted Germany’s Justice Minister Heiko Maas as saying that the move was “a late act of justice.” He said the law had “caused unimaginable suffering, leading to self-denial, bad marriages, harassment and blackmail”.