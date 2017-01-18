German leaders to discuss May’s Brexit speech

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s political elite scheduled to meet on January 18 to discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement that she will seek a “hard” Brexit. It will be the first-ever meeting of the cabinet’s Brexit committee.

May announced her country would exit the European common market, control immigration from the bloc, pull out from EU legal jurisdiction and no longer pay “vast sums of money” to Brussels.

Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, quoted German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Social Democrats as saying that he welcomed the fact that the British PM had “finally brought a bit more clarity on Britain’s plans.” He also characterised May’s statement that Britain wanted a “positive and constructive partnership with a strong EU” as “good.”

But he also stressed solidarity among the EU’s other 27 members and said no Brexit negotiations would commence just yet.

“Our position remains that negotiation will first begin when Britain officially declares its wish to leave,” Steinmeier said.

Meanwhile, German parliamentarians have been quick to stress that Britain should not be allowed to pick and choose which parts of the EU it wants and doesn’t want.

“If someone wants a clear break, she should get it,” Social Democratic parliamentary leader Thomas Oppermann said in Berlin. “We’re prepared to go along with that. But it can’t be that anyone picks out individual cherries.”