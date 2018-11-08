German interior minister and Merkel critic plans to resign

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer attend a press conference following the summit on living in the Chancellery, Berlin, Germany, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Published 11:57 November 8, 2018
Germany’s Interior Minister and the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, is expected to hand in his resignation after suffering a series of blows to his leadership, including a historically bad result in the recent Bavarian elections and recklessly undermining the historical alliance between the CSU and its senior government coalition partner, the Christian Democrats.

Seehofer is also expected to step down as the CSU’s leader after being at the helm of the party since 2008.

Over the past two years, Seehofer has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, particularly on migration policy.

