As German inflation falls, Draghi is vindicated over Weidmann

Berlin is losing the argument on monetary policy against Frankfurt.

Refusing to succumb to German criticism on low-interest rates, last Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to restructure rather than substantially change course in its quantitative easing programme.

Moreover, ECB interest rates will remain at minus 0,4% for deposits and 0% for lenders. A rise in interest rates is not expected before the first quarter of 2019 at the earliest.

For months, the President of the German Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, has been demanding the end of the ECB’s bond-buying programme. But rather than oblige him, the ECB decided to merely restructure its bond-buying programme.

On the one hand, it will halve the pace from €60bn to €30bn a month. On the other hand, bond-buying will continue until the end of September 2018, that is, nine months longer than originally envisaged. And there will be no increase in interest rates.

Last week, Mario Draghi admitted that the ECB policy did not enjoy consensus on every policy field. That is an understatement when it comes to Germany.

The Eurozone as a whole is in its fifth year of economic recovery, with the creation of seven million jobs. However, wage growth remains depressed and inflation subdued to 1,5%. The ECB’s target is 2%. But, inflation in Germany is falling rather than rising.

According to data released by Germany on Monday, inflation in the Eurozone’s biggest economy continues to slide. In October consumer prices stood at 1,5%, down from 1,8% in September.

The economy continues to grow, mainly due to lower interest rates and low unemployment. But, with no inflation in Germany, Berlin can’t win the argument against Frankfurt.