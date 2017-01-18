German Federal Court rules NPD is too weak to outlaw

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

For the second time, Germany’s Supreme Court rejected calls by lawmakers to outlaw the far-right NPD party.

Germany’s upper house of parliament submitted the first application in 2003 and then again in 2013.

The allegations made against NPD are that it promotes a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. That was not contested by the court.

However, the Federal Court ruled that even if NPD has unconstitutional objectives, “there are currently no concrete indications … that its actions will lead to success.”

A party ban is applied when the free democratic basic order of society is under threat. The court ruled that NPD is too insignificant to constitute a danger. The party won 1,3% on a Federal level in 2013 and did not gain a single seat in the Federal Parliament (Bundestag). The German electoral law envisages a 5% threshold to enter the parliament, which was historically set precisely to keep far-right parties outside the national parliament.

After the Second World War, Germany outlawed only two parties: the Nazi Socialist Reich Party in 1952 and the German Communist Party in 1956. In the 1960s, NPD was more powerful.

Currently, the NPD constituency has been squeezed out by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the PEGIDA movement (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West).