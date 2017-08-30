German far-right leader sees her parliamentary immunity revoked

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Saxony’s state parliament lifted the parliamentary immunity of Frauke Petry, the co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, DW reports.

Petry is accused of lying under oath about campaign financing of the 2014 campaign in Saxony. AfD financed that campaign through a series of loans from its candidates. When one of its candidates refused the loan, he was taken off the party list.

Petry testified to an electoral oversight committee in November 2015 that she did not know of the loans at the time. That testimony has been disputed by a Die Linke MP. If found guilty, Petry faces six months to one year in jail.

Following the lifting of her immunity, prosecutors are bracing to press charges of alleged perjury. On the countdown for Germany’s national legislative elections on September 24, AfD is polling in the region of 9%, which means it will pass the 5% threshold and enter the Bundestag.