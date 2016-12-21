German far-right leader: ‘the horror has arrived’

EPA/BRITTA PEDERSEN
Click for full view

The Federal chairwoman of the party 'Alternative for Germany' (AfD), Frauke Petry, speaks at a press-conference in Berlin, Germany, 05 December 2016.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 08:43 December 21, 2016
Updated 08:43 December 21, 2016

German far-right leader: ‘the horror has arrived’

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The president of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has slammed calls for the public not to give into “hate and anxiety” following the deaths of at least 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market.

As reported by The Independent Online, Frauke Petry has previously called for police to shoot refugees entering Germany illegally and compared multicultural societies to “compost”.

In a Facebook post following the Berlin attack, Petry said “the horror has arrived” after a truck drove into a crowd of people in what police believe may have been a deliberate act.

Journalist Imre Grimm tweeted that people should respond with “patience, empathy and humanity”, rather than “fear and hatred”. This message was retweeted by a Twitter account run by the Social Democrat party (SPD).

In reply, Petry said it was “significant” that “even today” the SPD “adheres to political correctness”, describing this as “sad”.

In the message on Facebook, she said what happened was an attack on “our freedom and way of life” and also “our Christian tradition”.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Euroworking Group: Greece waits for relief