German far-right leader: ‘the horror has arrived’

The president of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has slammed calls for the public not to give into “hate and anxiety” following the deaths of at least 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market.

As reported by The Independent Online, Frauke Petry has previously called for police to shoot refugees entering Germany illegally and compared multicultural societies to “compost”.

In a Facebook post following the Berlin attack, Petry said “the horror has arrived” after a truck drove into a crowd of people in what police believe may have been a deliberate act.

Journalist Imre Grimm tweeted that people should respond with “patience, empathy and humanity”, rather than “fear and hatred”. This message was retweeted by a Twitter account run by the Social Democrat party (SPD).

In reply, Petry said it was “significant” that “even today” the SPD “adheres to political correctness”, describing this as “sad”.

In the message on Facebook, she said what happened was an attack on “our freedom and way of life” and also “our Christian tradition”.