German ex-foreign minister Steinmeier chosen as President

Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been elected as the nation’s new president by a parliamentary assembly.

The 61-year-old Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, was backed in his bid for the largely ceremonial post of president by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Steinmeier is the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.

A Social Democrat who had served as foreign minister until last month, Steinmeier won 931 of the 1,239 valid votes by lawmakers and representatives of Germany’s 16 federal states. There 103 abstentions and 14 votes were invalid.

After Bundestag president Norbert Lammert announced the results, all representatives held a standing ovation except for a few dozen members of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The anti-immigrant AfD, which has no lawmakers in the lower house but holds seats in 10 of Germany’s 16 state parliaments, is forecast to be the third-largest party after a general election on Sept. 24.