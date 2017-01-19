German defence minister on Nato’s future

German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a panel session on day one of the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2017.

Published 11:15 January 19, 2017
Updated 11:15 January 19, 2017

Germany’s Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen says Nato’s future is secure despite US President-elect Donald Trump’s view that it is “obsolete”.

In Davos, Switzerland, for this year’s World Economic Forum,  the minister told CNBC: “We should recall that the one and only time that Article Five, the article that says whenever one is being attacked, all the other [Nato members] stand up for the victim, it was in 9/11. [This was] when we stood up for the U.S. to defend our common freedom and our common peace in Afghanistan, and we’re still there”.

“Of course, Nato has to be modernised. We, over the last three years, have been modernising a lot [and] it has to go on,” von der Leyen added.

