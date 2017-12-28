German Church accused of a left wing bias

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The editor of Die Welt, Ulf Poscardt, accused the German Church of a left wing bias in church sermons during Christmas.

Poscard said the Christmas midnight mass he attended reminded him of a Green youth party meeting. In doing so, the editor of Die Welt echoed the leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel, who has also expressed concerns about the politicization of the Church.

The Green youth spokeswoman, Ricarda Lang, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Mr. Poschardt’s statement reflects the view that humanity, solidarity, and altruism “… is a leftist-green-infected fad for Jusos and the Green youth.”

In an e-mail to the public broadcaster DW, the German Protestant Church spokesman said Poschardt offers an unfair reflection of the reality of tens of thousands of Christmas sermons noting that “anyone who is pious must also sometimes be political.”