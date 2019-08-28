A monthly executives survey of 9,000 German firms published on Monday by the Munich-based Ifo economic think tank confirms the widespread impression of a nosedive in business confidence.

For the 11th consecutive month, managers operating in Europe’s biggest economy project deteriorating conditions, holding back on investment. The business-confidence index fell to 94,3 points in August, down from 95,7 points in July.

The Sino-American trade war and the increasingly likely prospect of a disorderly Brexit are having a real effect on orders, in an economy that takes pride in being export driven. Manufacturing and trade are more severely affected, compared to the service sector.

Last week, the German central bank (Bundesbank) warned that the German economy could see a sharp contraction in the third quarter of 2019, echoing the experience of the 2009 crisis. However, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is calling for calm, as many of the two main factors that weigh on business confidence are political and could be temporary.

Meanwhile, there are increasing calls for a deficit-financed economic policy which, if affected, would be seen as a U-turn in conventional political wisdom.