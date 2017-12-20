German authorities rule Facebook is abusing monopoly position

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following a 20-month investigation, the German Federal Cartel Office ruled that Facebook is abusing its market position by mining the personal data of its users.

As a first measure, Germany will not allow Facebook to integrate data from subsidiary platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. That will limit the pool of data the company can exploit for advertising.

The Germans follow the lead of the French regulator who threatened Facebook’s subsidiary WhatsApp with a fine for sharing personal data with the parent company.

Facebook claims that it is popular but not dominant in any country it operates, including the United States.

Facebook has been at the epicentre of political controversy in Europe and the United States in its role in promoting hate speech, as well as for its role in political campaigning. YouTube, Twitter, and other social platforms have faced similar allegations. Germany is about to introduce a law that will hold all social media platforms liable for hate speech circulating through individual accounts, with fines up to €50 million Euros.