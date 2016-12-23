German authorities under pressure to find Berlin attack suspect

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German media is reporting that Anis Amri, the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, was known to police. His fingerprints were reportedly found in the truck that killed 12 people on December 19.

German public broadcasters NDR, WDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on December 22 that the suspect’s fingerprints were found on the driver’s side door of the Polish-registered truck.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, there are also reports that Amri’s fingerprints were found on the truck’s steering wheel. If the reports are true, it would be the clearest evidence linking Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, to the attack.

Citing security sources, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Amri had previously offered to act as a suicide bomber on known Islamist chat sites. German authorities had reportedly listened in on the conversation while investigating so-called “hate preachers”. During the chat, Amri also reportedly talked about how he could obtain weapons.

At the time, authorities believed that Amri’s offers and statements were so encoded that they were not enough to detain him, Der Spiegel said.

Following his meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel on December 22, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told the press that the police had found more and more evidence pointing in Amri’s direction. Merkel expressed her support for the hard work of all the different authorities involved.

According to DW, it is uncertain how Amri was able to avoid arrest and deportation despite being investigated just months before the December 19 rampage. Authorities even held him in a detention cell for a day and kept him under covert surveillance for six months before halting the operation.

German prosecutors have issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for Amri and have warned that he could be armed and dangerous.

In a separate report, The Washington Post added that right-wing politicians in Germany and across Europe demanded a tougher stance on immigration. Some even described the victims of Monday’s attack as “Angela Merkel’s fatalities”.

In April, Germany’s federal police force warned that anti-refugee sentiments could easily spiral into violence.

“Apart from physical harm, one has to reckon with murders,” authorities concluded back in April. They also argued that neo-Nazis had fuelled a “climate of fear,” with journalists, pro-refugee volunteers and politicians being particular targets.