German and French manufacturing orders contract

EPA-EFE//STEFAN SIMONSEN
A worker is dwarfed by large steel coils at a furnace of German steel technology group Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 15:38 April 2, 2019
Updated 15:38 April 2, 2019

German manufacturing orders are decelerating faster than originally thought, according to the IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index.

The purchasing index was at 44.1 in March, the lowest since February 2012. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction of the sector. Slower growth in China, the US and emerging economies, as well as declining business confidence caused by the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China and Brexit.

French manufacturing, which outpaced German, also slid to contraction. Italy has been in a full-blown recession since the second half of 2018. The only big Eurozone economy where manufacturing is still growing is Spain, with orders rising from 40.9 to 50.9.

