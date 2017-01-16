More than a gentleman: Paolo Gentiloni

The new unelected Italian prime minister, the Honourable Paolo Gentiloni, is the scion of an old and wealthy Roman family: a descendant of Count Gentiloni Silveri, related to the Italian politician Vincenzo Ottorino Gentiloni, leader of the conservative Catholic Electoral Union. He has the title of Nobile of Filottrano, Nobile of Cingoli and Nobile of Macerata.

Discreet and cultivated, Gentiloni, a member of the Democratic Party, served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 31 October 2014 until ...