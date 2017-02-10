Gentiloni: Putin not invited to G7 summit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to this year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday, putting an end to rumours of a possible last-minute invite.

“To be clear, the Italian G7 presidency has not sent any invitation to Putin to participate at the G7 in Taormina,” Gentiloni said, referring to a summit scheduled for May in Sicily of the leaders of major Western industrialised leaders.

“At this moment in time, (an invitation for Russia) doesn’t seem to me to be at all realistic,” Gentiloni said during a news conference with his British counterpart Theresa May. He added that it was important to continue dialogue with Moscow.

Nevertheless, in January Italy’s foreign minister had said he hopes Russia will soon rejoin the Group of Eight (G8) world powers, which was pared back to seven powers after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“We cannot but want resuming the G8 format with Russia and ending the atmosphere of the Cold War,” Angelino Aliano told Rai 2 TV on January 11.

Italy, which has pushed to lift European Union sanctions imposed on Russia after it took over Crimea, “hopes” that the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will improve ties with Russia and make it possible for Moscow to rejoin the G8, Alfano said.

Still, unless the United States changes its stance toward Russia, Alfano said, it would be “premature” for Russia to rejoin the G8 without any evidence that it is complying with the Minsk peace accord with Ukraine.

The G7, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, was joined by Russia in 1998. Moscow’s accession to the group of major economies turned the G7 into the Group of Eight (G8).

In 2014, the G8 members refused to come to the Russian southwestern city of Sochi, venue of the G8 regular summit, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, and have been meeting in the seven-state format since then.