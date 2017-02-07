Geert Wilders tweets fake image of political rival

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A digitally altered image that falsely claimed to show a political rival at a rally with Islamists was posted on Twitter by Geert Wilders, the leader of the Netherland’s far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) party.

The image appears to show Dutch politician Alexander Pechtold standing at a rally beneath a sign that said “Shariah for the Netherlands”. In his tweet, Wilders seemed to suggest that the photograph showed Pechtold, leader of progressive Democrats 66 (D66) party, at a demonstration with “Hamas terrorists”, referring to the Palestinian Islamic movement.

As reported by The Washington Post, it didn’t take long for social media users to spot that the picture had been digitally altered and did not show Pechtold at all, however. Instead, the photograph showed a demonstration against Wilders in London from October 2009. Dutch news outlets noted that Pechtold had not been anywhere near the protests at the time.

Wilders faced criticism for his decision to share the altered image. Writing on Facebook, Pectold said that usually he would laugh at such an image, but as he had received death threats from PVV supporters in the past he worried that Wilders was inciting his supporters.

Other politicians also criticised Wilders for sharing “fake news”. Despite the criticism, Wilders hasn’t backed down.

In a separate report, the NL Times online noted that Wilders’ photoshopped image has raised concern that that the Dutch parliamentary elections in March will be dominated by “fake news”.