According to a flash estimate published by Eurostat on 14 August, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28.

The number of employed persons increased by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, employment had grown by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28.