Gdansk mayor Adamowicz dies after stabbing

Less than 24 hours after being stabbed at a charity event, Paweł Adamowicz, the mayor of Poland’s main port city Gdansk, died from his wounds despite having undergone a five-hour operation by

Adamowicz, who had been Gdansk’s mayor since 1998, was attending a charity concert on January 14 when a 27-year-old former convict from Gdansk attacked and fatally stabbed the 57-year-old Adamowicz in the heart. According to local news reports, the yet-as-unnamed assailant told blamed Adamowicz’s former political party, Civic Platform, for his imprisonment in 2014. The attacker was for a series of violent attacks.

Adamowicz was a member of Solidarity – the iconic anti-Communist opposition movement formed in the Gdańsk shipyards in the 1980s by Poland’s former Prime Minister Lech Wałęsa. After leaving Civic Platform, he was re-elected to a sixth term as an independent candidate this past autumn.

A liberal six-term mayor and a popular future in the political scene, Adamowicz’s defence of migrants, refugees, and the LGBT community had turned him into a high profile target for Poland’s ruling right-wing government scene.

Despite ideological differences in terms of policy, lawmakers from across Poland’s political spectrum condemned the stabbing, including members of the ruling ultra-nationalist Law and Justice party.

“I’m expressing great pain for the tragic death due to the criminal attack on Mayor Paweł Adamowicz. We express solidarity with his family,” said Jarosław Kaczyński, Law and Justice’s leader in a Tweet.

The European Council’s President, Donald Tusk, also expressed his condolences via Tweet, saying “Paweł Adamowicz, Mayor of Gdansk, a man of Solidarity and freedom, a European, my good friend, has been murdered. May he rest in peace”.

