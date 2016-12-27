Gazprom, Russian pipe producers adopt pricing formula

Russia strives to improve domestic pipe producers’ competitiveness

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said on December 26 that it has signed agreements with leading pipe producers. The agreements introduce formula pricing for pipefittings, expand the scope of the earlier agreements on formula pricing for large-diameter pipes.

Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller, United Metallurgical Company (OMK) Chairman Anatoly Sedykh, Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant Board of Directors Member Andrey Komarov, and Severstal Chairman Alexey Mordashov signed the agreements, Gazprom said in a press release posted on its website.

The pricing formula for pipefittings will be used starting January 1, 2017, to calculate the initial (maximum) prices of such products during tenders for suppliers organised by Gazprom, the Russian gas monopoly said.

Miller and Ivan Shabalov, Vice President and Chairman of the Pipe Producers Association Coordinating Council, inked the Coordination Agreement on the INTERGAZCERT voluntary certification system, which had been created by Gazprom on the basis of best international practices.

Pursuant to the document, the Pipe Producers Association is designated as the central body for pipe products within the INTERGAZCERT system. The Association will cooperate with Gazprom on voluntary certification of pipe-related products, works, services and management systems with the purpose of, among other things, improving the competitiveness of domestic pipe producers and ensuring mutual recognition of certificates issued by INTERGAZCERT and other Russian and international certification systems, Gazprom said.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation between Gazprom and domestic pipe producers is consistently expanding. Looking back at 2016, we are happy to report that the share of Russian pipes in the Company’s procurements has reached the highest possible level: 100 percent. Congratulations!” Miller said.