Gazprom: record European demand for gas shows need for a new pipeline

Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom says it pumped a record volume of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline on New Year's Day.

Russian oil production in December stood unchanged at 11.21 million barrels per day, flat month on month and at its highest in almost 30 years, energy ministry data showed on Monday.

The 160.75 million cubic meters of gas that transited through the pipeline on January 1 exceeded the pipeline's design capacity, demonstrating that an additional pipeline is n...