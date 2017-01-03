Gazprom: record European demand for gas shows need for a new pipeline

EPA/JENS BUETTNER
First pipes delivered for Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Sassnitz-Mukran harbour in northeastern Germany, 06 December 2016. So far the political controversial pipeline, which will have a total capacity of some 55 billion cubic meters, has not received building permission.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 11:39 January 3, 2017
Updated 11:39 January 3, 2017

Gazprom: record European demand for gas shows need for a new pipeline

Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom says it pumped a record volume of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline on New Year's Day.

Russian oil production in December stood unchanged at 11.21 million barrels per day, flat month on month and at its highest in almost 30 years, energy ministry data showed on Monday.

The 160.75 million cubic meters of gas that transited through the pipeline on January 1 exceeded the pipeline's design capacity, demonstrating that an additional pipeline is n...

